Father confesses to killing woman in front of son weeks after her med school graduation, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. - Anastasiya Savitskaya shared photos of her newborn son on Facebook. In one of the photos, Marc Alan Berkowitz was standing next to her baby boy smiling. Nearly eight years later, Berkowitz is accused of using a hammer and a cord to kill her in front of their son.

It was the end of an abusive relationship, Berkowitz's mother, Barbara Waterson, said Friday night. Savitskaya was preparing to leave him, Waterson said. Her son, she said, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and couldn't handle the threat of divorce.

Facebook photos also show their boy was at Savitskaya's graduation from Florida Atlantic University and at her white-coat ceremony as a student physician at Nova Southeastern University in 2014. Her last public share on Facebook was May 19: "Graduated from NSU College of Osteopathic Medicine." Her name was on the May 18 commencement ceremony program.

Officers responded to 8825 Cleary Blvd., early Thursday morning, and they found Savitskaya, who friends said was from Belarus, dead near the front door. Her son reportedly told police officers, he noticed she had a "boo boo" on her head.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree premeditated murder. Berkowitz appeared before Broward County Judge Kim Theresa Mollica via video on Friday. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.