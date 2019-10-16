Florida man in critical condition after being hit by two vehicles just minutes apart

PLANTATION, Fla. - A South Florida man is hospitalized after being involved in two hit-and-run crashes within minutes of each other.

The collisions happened at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday on Sunrise Boulevard near the entrance to the Florida Turnpike.

According to Plantation police, Jose Cruz was in his vehicle, stopped at a red light, when he was rear-ended by a red Dodge Caravan.

Cruz got out of his car to assess the damage when he was struck by a second vehicle, a black Honda Accord, police said.

The driver of the Accord sped away and the driver of the Caravan ran away on foot, according to police.

Cruz remains in critical condition at Broward Health. A GoFundMe page was set up to help his family with medical expenses.

