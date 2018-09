A Ford Mustang is nearly split in half after a fatal crash in Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. - One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash early Wednesday in Plantation.

A Ford Mustang was nearly split in half in the crash at Davie Boulevard and U.S. Highway 441.

According to the Plantation Fire Department, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Police have closed the intersection while they investigate the crash.

