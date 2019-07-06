15-20 injured after gas explosion reported in Plantation

Between 15 and 20 people were injured Saturday during a gas explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, authorities confirmed.

Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said two people suffered serious injuries in the blast that was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at the Plaza Market on University shopping center off South University Drive near Peters Road.

Broward Health Medical Center officials confirmed an adult was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. The hospital also received a pediatric patient, but the child sustained less serious injuries and was not considered a trauma alert.

Fire departments from Plantation, Davie, Lauderhill, Coral Springs, as well as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue all responded to the scene. Gas was shut off to all businesses in the area, at which time crews discovered a ruptured gas line.

"It just looks like an apocalypse," one woman said. "It's just crazy what natural gas can do, or just gas in general. I mean, it's flattened a whole strip plaza."

A triage area was set up after the blast and authorities and dogs searched through rubble to make sure there were no other victims.

Gordon said at a news conference that everyone has been accounted for.

"A bomb just went off," a man says in a video sent to Local 10 News shortly after the explosion.

The video shows heavy damage to the LA Fitness and nearby buildings at the shopping center.

Windows were shattered and debris was scattered throughout the area and parking lot. Some businesses appeared to be completely destroyed. Residents reported feeling their homes shake from several miles away and some nearby homes had some of their windows blown out.

One video sent to Local 10 News showed an injured man on the ground near the gym. Witnesses said he had lost a lot of blood.

Multiple people in the area told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that the explosion occurred at the Pizza Fire restaurant, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.

According to the owner of Code Ninjas, which is located next door, the restaurant closed in December and a new tenant was about to move in.

The owner said their business is closed for the holiday weekend so luckily there were no children inside learning how to code.

Pediatrician Dr. Amanda Buscemi told Local 10 News that her office, which is also nearby, was destroyed in the blast.

The doctor's office was closed Saturday, and Buscemi found her diploma and that of her associate on the street when she went to check on the building.

"It's just unbelievable," she said. "We just cry and cry, you know? But, at the same time, we're just so grateful that no one's hurt. This is our baby, where we see our babies."

Nearby roads were shut down after the explosion and all businesses in the area have been evacuated.

Plantation police said relatives who are trying to reunite with loved ones are asked to go to Central Park at 9151 NW Second St.

Update: Family and Business Reunification Center will be located at Plantation Central Park 9151 NW 2nd Street. Please Do Not approach the area of the debris and attempt to enter the explosion location. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

