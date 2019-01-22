Transformation begins as old Fashion Mall property becomes Plantation Walk

PLANTATION, Fla. - It's not much yet, but the city of Plantation is excited for what will become of the land that was once home to the old Fashion Mall.

In its heyday, the Fashion Mall was a bustling place. But after it closed in 2007, the Fashion Mall was described by some as an eyesore.

"When the Fashion Mall was built in the '80s, it served a purpose back then," Art Falcone, CEO of Encore Capital Management, told Local 10 News. "You know, the world has changed quite a bit."

Demolition to the Fashion Mall began in 2016 to make way for a new mixed-use development.

Demolition began on the old Fashion Mall in May 2016.

Falcone, whose company is redeveloping the property, said the new Plantation Walk will better meet today's standards -- a live, work and play environment.

Plantation Walk will be home to 700 apartments, 160,000 square feet of office space and 200,000 square feet of retail space.

The pedestrian-friendly atmosphere is intended to create a sort-of Main Street for Plantation.

"This is just a great opportunity for us to work with them to build -- really, to transform -- something here that was not productive for many, many years into something that's going to be (a) really, really vibrant (and) really, really enjoyable community," Frank White, president of Kaufman Lynn Construction, said.

The office building has already been constructed is nearly ready to open. The remainder of the project is expected to be finished in about 18 months.

