Landscaper killed in apparent tree-trimming accident in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - A landscaper died Tuesday in an apparent tree-trimming accident outside a home in Plantation, witnesses said.

A member of the landscaping crew told Local 10 News that the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The workers were trimming several large trees on the property near Southwest First Street and Old Hiatus Road when the victim was struck by a tree limb around 1:30 p.m., the crew member said.

The victim, who not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The workers' tools chainsaws and other equipment were left on the property as Plantation police and firefighters worked to determine what had happened.

