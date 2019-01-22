Man accused of pointing gun at deputies, leading them on chase

PLANTATION, Fla. - A man is in custody after Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said he pointed a gun at them and then led them on a pursuit in Plantation.

Authorities said the chase came to an end Tuesday morning in the 4500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, where the suspect crashed his car.

Deputies said the incident started as a traffic stop around 10 a.m. near the 300 block of North Federal Highway.

According to authorities, the suspect, Brandon Cunningham, pointed a gun at deputies and tried to use his car to hit a deputy.

No one was injured.

Deputies said there were two female passengers in Cunningham's car who were detained. It's unclear whether they will face charges.

Authorities said Cunningham has previously been arrested 21 times on various charges.

Sunrise Boulevard was shut down in both directions during the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.



