Man accused wife of infidelity before killing her, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. - A Plantation man suspected his estranged wife had been cheating on him, which led to him fatally shooting her last week before trying to take his own life, authorities said.

Friends of Ngoc "Jade" Nguyen told Local 10 News that she and Brandon Ngo, 51, had been living apart for several months, and Nguyen was just starting the process of filing for divorce.

According to an arrest report obtained Tuesday by Local 10, Nguyen's friend called 911 Friday night and told a dispatcher Nguyen was being held inside her apartment by her husband and was screaming for help.

The caller said he knew Ngo was inside the home because he looked out the window, but wouldn't answer the door.

Plantation police confirmed Ngo formerly lived at the apartment with the victim but recently moved out.

Authorities said an officer arrived at the scene at 9:40 p.m. and heard three gunshots when he approached the front door, one of which went through a window.

According to the arrest report, multiple 911 calls were made from people who claimed Ngo had posted on social media that he had killed his wife over infidelity and intended to kill himself.

Police said Ngo shot himself in the back of head but survived and barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The Plantation SWAT and Crisis Response Team went to the home and spoke to Ngo over the phone.

Police said Ngo told authorities, "I killed my wife and I shot myself."

He later surrendered and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center before being booked into jail, authorities said.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they recovered a gun on a table in the living room and several spent shell casings.

Detectives said Ngo refused to answer any questions without an attorney present.

He faces a first-degree murder charge in his wife's death.

According to a close friend of Nguyen, the victim suffered years of physical abuse at the hands of her husband.

"She would try to cover up her black eye. She would try to wear long sleeves so no one would see the marks on her arms. I know it was really hard for her and deal with that and come to work and just pretend to be OK," Angie Adamez said.

Friends said Ngo married Nguyen six years ago and brought her to the U.S. from Vietnam.



