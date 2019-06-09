Man barricades himself inside apartment after killing wife, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. - A man shot and killed his wife early Saturday in Plantation, setting off an hourslong standoff with police, authorities said.

Brandon Ngo, 51, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Ngo eventually surrendered to officers at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Northwest Fourth Court, a spokesperson for the Plantation Police Department said.

At the complex, a window was cracked from what appears to be a bullet hole.

Neighbors told Local 10’s Parker Branton that the two were polite and didn’t cause any problems before.

"I'd see him every day and say, 'Hi and bye.' He seems like a good guy. He just comes and goes to work. I never hear anything from him," neighbor Tina Wint said.

Ngo appeared in court on Sunday, where a judge ruled that he held without bond at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

