Man caught on camera stealing iPhone X from hostess counter at Duffy's Sports Grill

PLANTATION, Fla. - Plantation police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing an iPhone X from a hostess counter at Duffy's Sports Grill.

The theft was reported April 27 at the sports bar at 811 S. University Drive.

Police said the man was picking up a takeout order when he stole the cellphone.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

