No device found at Plantation General Hospital after bomb threat received

PLANTATION, Fla. - Plantation police said no device was found Monday after a bomb threat was directed at Plantation General Hospital.

Sky 10 was overhead where multiple police and fire rescue vehicles could be seen outside the hospital at 401 N.W. 42nd Avenue.

A call reportedly came through Crimestoppers advising that a device was placed on the third floor of the hospital.

Police said officers checked the hospital, but no suspicious device was found.

Authorities are now investigating the source of the threat.

