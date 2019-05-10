Plantation man tells police he shot 'disrespectful' wife in face

Fernando De Baere, 73, is accused of shooting his wife in the face at their Plantation home.

PLANTATION, Fla. - A 73-year-old man shot his wife in the face this week inside their Plantation home, then walked to a neighbor's house and confessed that he'd killed her, authorities said.

Plantation police investigators said Fernando De Baere told them he shot Marisa Sherman, 47, because she wouldn't stop speaking disrespectfully.

According to an arrest report, De Baere went to a neighbor's home Tuesday night and told them he had just killed his wife.

The neighbor called 911 and a responding officer found De Baere's wife sitting upright on the living room couch with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, the report stated.

The officer pronounced Sherman dead at 10:36 p.m.

No one else was inside the home, authorities said.

Police said De Baere had blood splatters on his legs and boxer shorts. He told police he and his wife were arguing over her interactions with a former co-worker.

According to the police report, De Baere said he took issue with "the way that she was talking to him." When she wouldn't stop talking, he got his .38-caliber handgun and shot her, authorities said.

Police said De Baere admitted to shooting his wife "one or two times" in the face while standing about 3 feet away from her.

Authorities said De Baere put his gun back in his closet after the shooting before going to his neighbor's home.

De Baere told police his home is equipped with surveillance cameras inside and outside the home, the report stated.

De Baere was arrested on a premeditated murder charge. A lawyer for him isn't listed on jail records.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.