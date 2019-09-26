Plantation police search for missing 72-year-old woman

PLANTATION, Fla. - Plantation police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday.
Jertha Saint Leger's grandson told Local 10 News his grandmother has Alzheimer's disease and has been missing since 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, Leger was last seen in the 10700 block of Northwest Fifth Street.
Authorities said she is considered endangered.
Leger was last seen wearing a beige scarf, a green sweater, a green and blue dress and black shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.
