Plantation woman woke up to find robber inside home

PLANTATION, Fla. - A Plantation woman was recently sleeping at her home when she woke up to find a robber in her bedroom.

"This young child came in my house and was threatening to kill me. You know, just, I wake up and there is somebody in my room that does not belong there," Heather Goenaga said.

Goenaga said she was sleeping at about 10 a.m. Jan. 30 after working a long shift at the hospital when she was awakened by the sound of footsteps.

"It's just so brazen, and I feel so unsafe that this could happen," Goenaga said. "He put a hoodie over his head and clasped it at the nose and went, 'Shh.' He told me he had a gun and was going to blow my brains out all over the sheets, not to yell, not to say anything. My dog jumped up in front of me and he hit us both and came around to the other side of my bed."

Goenaga said the thief demanded money and valuables while continuously making threats toward her.

Plantation police said the man took off near West Sunrise Boulevard and University Drive.

Just when Goenaga thought it was safe, she said, the thief ran back into her home to demand her car keys.

Goenaga said she started screaming and he left.

She said the robbery has changed her life.

"I don't have a lot, but I work hard for it and for my son, and it's not right. It's not right at all," Goenaga said.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

