Report: Plantation explosion caused by open natural gas valve

PLANTATION, Fla. - A preliminary report that was released Friday by state investigators has found that an explosion at a Plantation shopping center was caused by "an open natural gas valve," the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Authorities had said a ruptured gas line was discovered following the explosion, but did not confirm whether that was the cause of the blast.

The latest report may officially point to a gas leak as being the cause, experts said, but why the valve came to be open is unknown and under investigation, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting.

The explosion occurred July 6 at the Market on University shopping center on South University Drive and left nearly two dozen people injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

