Second Iguana shot with crossbow in recent months in Plantation neighborhood, trapper says

PLANTATION, Fla. - An iguana found Friday with injuries from a crossbow is the second iguana to be shot in a Plantation neighborhood in recent months, Daniel Drake, of Jungle Birds R' Us, said.

Drake, who was called out again by the homeowners association, said the iguana was spotted in the 9400 block of Chelsea Drive North, but he hasn't been able to trap it.

A photo taken by a woman who lives in the area shows the iguana with what appears to be three arrows in it.

The iguanas in the area serve as part of the landscape around the Jacaranda Recreation Center.

"We got plenty in here," Stan Hodkowski, who lives nearby, said. "If we could trap them and get them away, that would be fine."

But Hodkowski said he believes it's cruel for anyone to shoot an iguana with a crossbow.

"If it's not bothering you, leave it alone," he said.

Drake said another iguana was found floating in a lake and looked as though it had been struck by something.

Drake is the same trapper who captured another iguana Jan. 17 that had been shot multiple times with a crossbow in the same neighborhood.

That iguana was found with four arrows going through it, but it survived its injuries.

Drake said he wishes whoever is behind the iguana shootings would stop harming the animals and wishes a law would be made against it.

Florida law currently allows the hunting of iguanas, as long as they are killed in a humane way and are not left to suffer.

"They don't do stuff that snakes do, they don't do stuff that alligators do," Drake said.

Drake is offering a $500 reward for information about who is responsible for shooting the iguanas.



