Student, 18, accused of bringing knife to South Plantation High School

PLANTATION, Fla. - An 18-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a knife to South Plantation High School, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the school resource officer met with the 10th-grade assistant principal and was told that Kamarla Wallace, who is a senior at the school, had a 3-inch knife on her.

Plantation police said Wallace was searched after she had an altercation with several other students and the knife was found concealed in her right shoe.

The teen told the assistant principal that she intended to use it to defend herself if she was confronted by anyone, the arrest report stated.

Wallace was arrested on a charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds.

It's unclear what disciplinary actions the school might take against Wallace.

