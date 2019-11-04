SWAT responds to Plantation hotel for barricaded subject with multiple warrants

PLANTATION, Fla. - Several rounds of gas were fired into a third floor hotel room at the Plantation Inn late Monday afternoon.

Members of the Broward Sheriff's SWAT team were on scene, heavily armed.

They were working to get a barricaded suspect out of the room peacefully.

Police said the man has multiple outstanding warrants and is also wanted for a burglary out of Coral Springs.

When the Broward Sheriff's Office Burglary Apprehension Team got the case, it led them to the hotel.

After the suspect refused to come out, the SWAT team was called in and the motel was evacuated.

The standoff ended shortly before 5:30 p.m. as officers were seen bringing the suspect out of the apartment.

