3 robbery suspects apprehended after bailing out of car in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - Several robbery suspects were taken into custody in Broward County on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Plantation police assisted Broward sheriff's deputies in apprehending three suspects who were wanted in relation to a robbery.

Police said the suspects bailed out of a car in the 4500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

All three have been placed in police custody.

According to Plantation police, the crime occurred in the city of Hallandale.

