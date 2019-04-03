Wave of raw sewage forces Plantation family from its home

PLANTATION, Fla. - A family of nine has been forced out of its Plantation home after a ruptured sewer line sent a wave of raw sewage spewing out the home's toilets and drains.

"It's really sad. We've lost everything," said Michelle Lawson, who lives in the home with her husband and seven children.

Lawson said a week and a half ago, the roots of an old tree near their property somehow compromised their sewage line.

She had returned home after running errands with her children when her son noticed the sewage flowing into the home.

"Emergency! Emergency! There's a flood!" he said.

The rupture covered the home in a layer of nasty, rancid, bubbling sewage ruining bedding, beds, toys floors and baseboards.

"It was terrible. It was everywhere," Lawson said.

Crews have removed the roots and repaired the sewer line, but the family has had to relocate to four separate homes while professionals clean up the mess inside.

Lawson said she thought her homeowners insurance would cover the costs of the cleanup, but she said the insurance company said the city of Plantation is responsible for the damage.

Requests for comment from officials with the city of Plantation were not immediately returned.

The family is hoping to fix its house while holding onto its faith.

"I know this is just a valley, walk through it," Lawson said.

