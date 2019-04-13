Police hunt for man accused of killing 2 women, wounding girl

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Police in Central Florida are searching for a man accused of killing two women and wounding a 6-year-old girl late Friday in Haines City, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Haines City Police Department said Ernst Cherizard, 38, shot the victims at an apartment complex around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said one of the victims was Cherizard's girlfriend. The second victim was shot when she went to the girlfriend's apartment to check on her, police said.

Cherizard fled the scene in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima with Florida tag GZN-C82, police said.

Paramedics airlifted the child to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

"It's disgusting, to say the least. I can't say what I'd like to say about him. All I’m gonna tell you is he’s a male. Not much of a man to shoot a child and two females," Haines City police Chief James Elensky told TV station WKMG.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

