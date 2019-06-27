Police investigating possible Florida alligator attack

FORT MEADE, Fla. - Police are investigating a possible alligator attack after a man's body was found in a Florida canal Thursday.

Polk County deputies say an alligator was seen nearby when the body was found in the Fort Meade-area canal around 7:30 a.m.

The 12-foot, 449 pound alligator was captured and a necropsy will be performed to see if the animal was involved in the man's death, WFTS reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is assisting in the investigation.

