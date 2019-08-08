Police search for Florida man who asked clerk for 'anything that would kill 200 people'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Police are searching for a Florida man who asked a Walmart clerk for a weapon "that would kill 200 people."

The Port St. Lucie Police Department sent out the advisory after the man visited entered the store Wednesday evening and made the request.

WPTV reports the man asked the clerk, "Can you sell me anything (or a gun) that would kill 200 people?"

When the clerk replied that the request wasn't funny, the man answered, "I know" and asked the same question.

The man is approximately 50-60 years old with gray-black hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is urged to call police at 772-871-5172.

