Put your phone down while driving: New texting law in effect

Getty Images

MIAMI - Put your phone down while you are driving to avoid getting a ticket in Florida.

Starting Monday, law enforcement officers can pull motorists over solely for texting while driving, thanks to a new law passed by the Florida Legislature. Before, texting while driving was not a primary offense, meaning officers had to have another reason to stop a motorist to cite them for texting and driving.

There will be a grace period as everyone adjusts to the new law. Anyone stopped between now and January will get a warning. Once actual fines are handed out, it will cost $30 plus court costs for a first violation and $60 for a second violation.

AAA said in a news release that there were more than 51,000 crashes involving distracted drivers in 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.