Riders get stuck on Disney World's new aerial cable cars

Disney Skyliner will begin carrying guests high above Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2019. The state-of-the-art transportation system will feature custom cabins that glide through the air, conveniently…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Firefighters responded to help Walt Disney World parkgoers who were stuck aboard the Florida resort's newly launched aerial cable car system.

News outlets report that Disney Skyliner cable cars became stuck in the air Saturday night.

A Disney spokeswoman tells the Orlando Sentinel that there have been no reported injuries.

Passengers reported on social media that they had been stuck on the enclosed cable cars for more than an hour.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.