Scam Alert: Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement phone numbers being used in fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - You know scammers are getting craftier when they start scamming the organizations whose job it is to shut them down.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a warning Friday alerting resident that scammers are using agency phone numbers to fool residents into believing they owe money to the state.

The callers claim to be from the FDLE and tell individuals that there is a warrant out for their arrest and it will be removed only if they pay a fee or fine.

The FDLE warned Florida residents that the department would never call people in this way, and urged anyone who received a similar call to contact them at (850) 410-7000.

