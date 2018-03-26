Scott signs law requiring emergency generators at all Florida nursing homes, ALFs

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott signed two bills into law Monday, which require all nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state of Florida to have emergency generators.

Scott signed SB 7028 and HB 7099 at 10 a.m. Monday at Calusa Harbour Health Center Continuing Care Community in Fort Myers.

The governor had directed the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs to issue the emergency rules shortly after a power outage caused by Hurricane Irma led to the deaths of 12 residents of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Three patients were found dead in their beds and others were hospitalized before the entire facility was evacuated.

Authorities said patients' body temperatures were up to 107.5 degrees. Fire rescue personnel couldn't get a reading on one patient, and said the thermometer only read "Hi," meaning her temp was above 108 degrees.

The medical examiner has ruled all 12 deaths as homicides.

The Hollywood Police Department is still conducting a criminal investigation.



