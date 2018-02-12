Shocking video shows Hammerhead shark dragged to shore on Florida beach

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. - Florida beachgoers were caught on video dragging a hammerhead shark on shore last week in Palm Beach County.

WPTV reports Leigh Cobb recorded the scene on SInger Island and posted it to her Facebook page in disgust.

On the video, you can hear Cobb screaming "Get him in the water!"

Cobb says a large crowd began to gather as the 16-foot shark was pulled to shore with a hook. She says people posed for selfies with the shark before putting it back in the water.

