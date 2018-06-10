Small plane clips Florida homes, crashes into retention pond

A small plane clipped two houses before crashing into a retention pond in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane hit the corners of two homes in Florida and crashed into a retention pond.

Authorities said a flight instructor and student pilot survived Saturday's crash in Daytona Beach.

The two men had cuts and were bleeding and were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. No one was injured inside the homes.

Anthony Scott told local CBS affiliate WKMG that he was upstairs in his home when the plane took a chunk out of the master bathroom, where his daughter had taken a shower about an hour earlier.

"I'm lucky, I'm blessed and thank God that it didn't hit the center of the house," Scott said.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known, but the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

