WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A small plane crashed into a home Saturday in Winter Haven, authorities said.

Rick Breitenfeldt, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said a STOL UC-1 aircraft with two people on board crashed just before 1 p.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.