Small plane makes emergency landing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing Friday morning in Martin County.

Martin County Fire Rescue crews and Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene on Federal Highway south of Bridge Road.

Deputies said the private plane did a belly landing on Federal Highway with the gear up after experiencing suspected engine failure.

"It was a rather hard landing, however, there are no injuries," the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.

Authorities said three people were on board the plane.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.