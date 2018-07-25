South Florida boaters report bountiful hauls this lobster mini-season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The bugs were plentiful Wednesday as thousands of excited exterminators were on the water in South Florida for lobster mini-season.

Local 10's Todd Tongen was on the water with a crew from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue in Fire Boat 49.

"We are basically keeping both boats offshore just in case anything comes in for a missing dive or an injured person," Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said.

The lobster hunters we caught up to seemed pretty pleased with the bounty this season.

"Thirty-three so far. Not done!" Dean Wentzel said.

The day along Fort Lauderdale beach started serenely, but with relatively calm seas and good visibility this season, people were ready to get out on the water.

Joe Kment has gone out on mini season for 25 years. At first, he wasn't convinced he would do well this year.

"We were counting on getting maybe five or six because of females. There are a lot of females and you have to let (them) go, but then we got it pretty good. No complaints," Kment said.

He ended up with 17 of the spiny crustaceans.

A lot of people like Jide Idowu dive early and scope out a spot before mini-season kicks in

"We used to go to Miami, and we have got it right here in our backyard. All the bugs are here, so why waste the gas," Jide Idowu said.

