South Florida man calls cops after being scammed over paid sex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man learned that even if you've been hookwinked by crooks, sometimes it's best just to keep it quiet.

Jon Sengul, 50, found that out the hard way on March 22 when he called West Palm Beach police to report he had been scammed after paying for sex and then never receiving the so-called activity.

According to WPTV, Sengul said he offered four people $500 for at least one of them to come to his hotel room for sexual relations.

Sengul said he was made the call to the cops after the people he gave the money did not show up.

The officer on scene asked Sengul to confirm that he was soliciting another person for sex, which he did.

Sengul was arrested and charged with one count of soliciting a prostitute.

