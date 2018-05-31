SunPass warns drivers to be prepared during system maintenance

ORLANDO, Fla. - SunPass is supposed to make life easier for Florida drivers, but over the next week or so, things may get a bit more difficult.

Officials are telling drivers to make sure they have plenty of money in their accounts as the system will be down for almost a week for maintenance.

The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday and should last for a week. The system is scheduled to come back online on June 11.

Drivers will still be able to use SunPass lanes at toll booths, but the system website will be unable to replenish accounts during the maintenance period.

WFTV reports drivers without proper funds during the down period will be given warning about low or negative balances in their accounts.

