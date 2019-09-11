Suspect in custody after workplace stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A suspect has been taken into custody after a workplace stabbing in Tallahassee, police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dyke Industries on Maryland Circle.

Officers arrived and found multiple stabbing victims, Tallahassee police Officer Damon Miller Jr. said.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a statement that six victims were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Witnesses told WTXL, the ABC affiliate in Tallahassee, that the suspect is a disgruntled former employee who was fired.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.