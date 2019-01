CHULUOTA, Fla. - Police say a suspect remains on the loose after three people were found dead inside a Central Florida home.

Two adult males and one woman were found shot to death in the home in Chuluota, a town northeast of Orlando. Someone had called 911 to ask police to make a well-being check at the house.

WFTV reports the unidentified shooter is possibly driving a white Honda Accord with the license plate number L1GH7.

