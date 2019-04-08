Teen dies in rip current at Florida beach

STUART, Fla. - A 14-year-old Florida boy died Monday after being caught in a rip current at the beach.

During a visit Sunday to Bathtub Beach in Stuart, Nestor Vasquez struggled to escape the rip current and family members were unable to reach him.

WPTV reports Nestor was about 25 feet from the shoreline when he began to be pulled out to sea by the current.

Two relatives attempted to rescue Vasquez, but were unsuccessful. His body later washed ashore and a Martin County deputy attempted CPR to revive the boy.

"The last word he said was ‘help me’ then he went down," said Carlos Vasquez, the boy's cousin.

Nestor, a student at Anderson Middle School, died at the hospital Monday morning.

