Tickets on sale for 'world's largest Christmas light maze' in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Christmas lovers, rejoice!

The "world's largest Christmas light maze" is coming to St. Petersburg, Florida!

Tickets are now on sale for Enchant® Christmas, which is coming to Tropicana Field November 22 - December 29. The event is for all ages.

As snow falls around you, you can enter the luminescent land of larger-than-life sculptures or take a spin on the ice-skating trail.

"Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience," Kevin Johnston, Enchant Christmas founder said in a press release. "The lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit. Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk towards the maze for the first time. It is hard not to crack a smile when you see young and old in wonder — and that is what Enchant is all about."

Tropicana Field, a domed stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball, is three hours and forty-five minutes from Jacksonville.

Tickets start at $19.99 and will go on sale Sept. 17. Early bird tickets are available now.

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.

