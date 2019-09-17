Tickets on sale for 'world's largest Christmas light maze' in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Christmas lovers, rejoice!
The "world's largest Christmas light maze" is coming to St. Petersburg, Florida!
Tickets are now on sale for Enchant® Christmas, which is coming to Tropicana Field November 22 - December 29. The event is for all ages.
As snow falls around you, you can enter the luminescent land of larger-than-life sculptures or take a spin on the ice-skating trail.
"Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience," Kevin Johnston, Enchant Christmas founder said in a press release. "The lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit. Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk towards the maze for the first time. It is hard not to crack a smile when you see young and old in wonder — and that is what Enchant is all about."
Tropicana Field, a domed stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball, is three hours and forty-five minutes from Jacksonville.
Tickets start at $19.99 and will go on sale Sept. 17. Early bird tickets are available now.
Thank you for such a magical holiday season, Texas! Tonight is the final night of Enchant Christmas this year and we can't wait to see you at Globe Life Park! ❄️🎅🎄 . . . Photos / Nate Watters #enchantchristmas #baseball #stadium #family #love #celebrate #tradition #play #enjoy #christmaslights
There's still time to snap that beloved family Santa photo inside Enchant Christmas at Santa's Landing! Take your own photo free of charge, or feel free to select from a variety of professional photo packages while on-site. 🎅❄️ . . . #enchantchristmas #santa #santaclaus #enchant #christmas #photo #picture #gold #familyfun
