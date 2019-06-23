Vehicles catch fire in crash on Florida's Turnpike in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. - Two vehicles caught fire in a crash Saturday on Florida's Turnpike in Okeechobee County, officials said.

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue personnel said the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the turnpike in the area of mile marker 187, near Fort Drum Service Plaza.

Officials said a vehicle and a cargo truck that was hauling produce caught fire.

At least one person was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

The Miami Archdiocese confirmed seven Boy Scouts from Troop 305 from Saint Rose of Lima were involved in the crash.

The southbound lanes were expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, according to Okeechobee County Fire Rescue. The lanes have since reopened.

