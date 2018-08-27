Victims in Jacksonville Landing shooting identified

Taylor Robertson, 27, and Eli Clayton, 24, (left to right) were killed in a mass shooting during a Madden NFL 19 video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men fatally shot during a video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing have been identified as Taylor Robertson and Eli Clayton.

Robertson, 27, and Clayton, 22, were participating in a Madden NFL 19 tournament when another contestant opened fire inside the Chicago Pizza at the riverfront complex.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, was the shooter. He killed himself after fatally shooting Robertson and Clayton and wounding nine others.

Toshiba Sheron was announcing the event, standing just feet away from the gunman, when he heard a loud pop and the game being played abruptly stopped.

"I thought it was maybe a technical difficulty, maybe a light bulb blowing, the first shot, and then the second shot I kind of focused on the shooter and I could see the gun and I could see him aiming it," Sheron told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Tony Montagnino was wounded in the shooting. His screams could be heard in the live video feed of the tournament.

"I turned around and actually saw the flashes from the gun and at that point just went into survival mode, and I just wanted to make sure I was out of there," he told "Good Morning America."

Sheron wanted the families of the victims to know they didn't die alone.

"They died with family and they died with a brotherhood that loved them and they died doing something that they loved," Sheron said.

