VIDEO: Bungee cord shreds on slingshot ride at Florida amusement park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla - Guests at a Florida amusement park got quite the scare over the weekend when a bungee cord attached to a slingshot ride broke just before they were about to be launched into the air.

WMBB reported that the incident happened Saturday night at Cobra Adventure Park in Panama City Beach.

According to the report, two passengers were strapped into the Vertical Accelerator ride, and an employee was about to launch them when the cord shredded.

No one was injured.

