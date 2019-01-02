VIDEO: Florida man doesn't get straw, attacks McDonald's employee

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida man angry after not getting a straw at McDonald's was caught on video attacking an employee and attempting to pull her over the counter.

Daniel Taylor, 41, became upset Monday when there were no straws at the St. Petersburg-area McDonald's condiment bar. Taylor was unaware of a new city law that went into effect on Jan. 1 requiring customers to request straws.

Despite being told of the new law, Taylor began screaming at employees, claiming that the law did not exist, WFTS reports.

Taylor grabbed employee Yasmine James by the shirt collar and pulled her onto the counter. James attempted to defend herself by punching Taylor in the face.

After leaving the restaurant, Taylor returned to yell at the store manager and kicked another employee in the stomach before he once again left the scene.

Taylor was later arrested and charged with two counts of battery.

"Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants." said a McDonald's spokesperson. "We have been in contact with the police department and are fully cooperating with their investigation."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.