VIDEO: Horrific rollover crash in Sarasota leaves teen in critical condition

SARASOTA, Fla. - A teenager is in critical condition after his car rolled over numerous times after being hit by a van in Sarasota Thursday.

Jackson Maxwell Kelley, 19, was driving a car that collided with a Kia Sedona van that was turning across traffic on US-41, WFTS reports.

The van hit Kelley's Audi, sending it into the parking lot of the Lantern Inn & Suites. The car came to a rest on its hood after hitting a concrete wall.

Authorities are now looking for the driver of the van after it left the scene.

