Video shows divers saving shark off Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Divers Randel Sands and Ron Nash were cleaning coral reefs Tuesday when they found a 6-foot shark that needed rescuing off Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Sands, who is known on YouTube as Florida Diver, said they were about 200 yards offshore, south of Anglin's Fishing Pier, when they noticed the shark was laying on her belly. He was wearing a GoPro video camera.

"Other times when I’ve approached nurse sharks, they like to sleep under the coral reef, so I thought at first she is just resting," Sands said. "And as I got closer, she tried to leave. And when she couldn’t, that’s when I realized that her behavior was different."

The shark was entangled on a fishing line and was bound to the reef. Sands said the shark was wedged in and the line was wrapped around her tail and pectoral fins.

"She was stuck," Sands said. "I dont know how long she had been there, but she had no energy left at all."

The two divers cut the fishing line and pulled out a couple pounds of fishing weights and hooks. They freed her. Sands said he was feeling lucky. He thinks the shark would be dead without their help.

"I’m really happy that we saved her," Sands said. "It was the best day ever. We got her loose and she swam away ... I feel lucky that it was me and I feel special that I actually found her and was able to let her go with my friend Ron."

