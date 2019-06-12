WATCH LIVE: Memorial honors 49 killed at Pulse nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three years after a gunman massacred 49 people and wounded many others at a gay nightclub in Florida, the anniversary was observed Wednesday with somber memorial gatherings and proclamations, including one that had to be issued twice.

In Orlando, some survivors gathered at the club shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday to mark the exact time the shooting started.

Churches rang bells 49 times at noon, the names of the slain were read at a midday church service in downtown Orlando and a Wednesday night memorial service was held outside the Pulse nightclub, which has been closed since the shooting in June 2016.

