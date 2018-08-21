We're not No. 1! Florida drops out of top slot for worst drivers in U.S.

MIAMI - Congratulations, Florida drivers, you're no longer the worst in the country.

We're still in the top ten, so let's not get crazy and start hanging on the hoods of cars while driving down I-95 or anything.

In SmartAsset's latest rankings of America's worst drivers, Florida fell from the top spot all the way down to No. 8.

Of course, the study shows the Sunshine State still has the lowest rate of insured drivers in the country, because, of course... Florida.

The state also remains among those with the highest fatality rates in the U.S., coming in just behind Alabama with 1.47 fatalities per 100 million miles driven. However, the good news is that number has fallen by a third since 1994 when it was 2.2 fatalities per 100 million miles.

SmartAsset looked at four metrics to determine the rankings: Percent of drivers with insurance, number of DUI's per driver, average number of deaths per miles driven and how often resident search for traffic ticket-related terms.

TOP 10 STATES WITH THE WORST DRIVERS:

1. Mississippi

2. Tennessee

3. California

Missouri

5. New Mexico

Texas

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Alaska

Arizona

