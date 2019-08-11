Apartment fire displaces 2 families in Weston

freeimages.com

WESTON, Fla. - A fire left the residents of two apartments homeless on Sunday in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story building at the Gardens 14 East community.

Firefighters suspect the fire started in a second-floor kitchen at one of the apartments, after someone left something cooking on the stove unattended. The fire also damaged the apartment below on the first floor.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel is investigating the cause of the fire.

