Baby monitor captures thief burglarizing home in Weston

WESTON, Fla. - A burglar was captured on a baby monitor Wednesday breaking into a home in Weston.

The footage shows the thief forcing his way into the home by prying open a window and climbing into the bedroom of the homeowner's 2-year-old daughter.

"My phone started pinging and letting me know someone may be in the house. And it was my baby monitor for my child's room," Guillermo Gonzalo said.

Gonzalo told Local 10 News that he was at work about noon Wednesday when he got the alert.

"I checked the footage and it showed that someone had broken into the house. In fact, it showed someone coming in through the window, in my child's room," he said.

Gonzalo and his wife both work, and fortunately, he said his daughter was safe at day care.

Video shows the burglar walk back to close the window before going through the rest of the home.

"The person was in the house for about 10 minutes, at least, looking for and going through the house looking for any valuables," Gonzalo said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies went to the house, but the burglar was already gone.

The burglar was wearing distinctive reddish gloves and a sweatshirt with the word "Italia" across the front. Gonzalo said the window that was broken into was secured and locked.

In the meantime, he is using hurricane shutters to protect his home.

"You feel violated when these kinds of things happen," Gonzalo said. "My wife -- I sent her and my daughter to my in-laws house in the meantime."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

