Boy OK after attempted abduction in Weston, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. - An elementary school boy is OK after he reported that someone tried to abduct him Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the incident was reported around 3 p.m. in the area of Sierra Falls Drive and Falls Boulevard.

A BSO spokesperson said deputies are at the scene, trying to locate the would-be kidnapper.

Anyone with further details about the attempted abduction is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.