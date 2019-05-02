BSO detectives investigate killing of Weston woman

WESTON, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating the slaying of a Weston woman, authorities confirmed Thursday.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter, Carolyn Espinosa, 34, was found dead Wednesday afternoon inside her home on San Simeon Circle.

Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and an investigation into Espinosa's death is ongoing, Carter said.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities have not disclosed how Espinosa was killed or whether they are aware of any possible suspects.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Zack Scott at 954-321-4162. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

